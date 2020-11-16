Dioch yn fawr to everyone in Newport and Severnside for complying with the rules during the two week firebreak period. It’s still early days but it’s positive to see there has been a reduction in cases across Wales.

This week’s very encouraging news on a vaccine must not result in any of us lowering our guard because we must remember the virus is still very much with us and will probably be with us for some time.

We know Covid-19 is highly infectious and thrives on contact between people. With that in mind, we still need to show common sense and be mindful of how we behave – especially over the festive period when families, friends and communities will come together to celebrate Christmas.

If you are unsure or have a query about the latest public health guidance, please go to https://gov.wales/coronavirus-regulations-guidance . Alternately you can contact my office for more information.

One of the other challenges Welsh Government have recently had to consider is ensuring students at universities in Wales are able to travel home safely for the holidays. They will be asking students to:

1. Minimise their social contacts in the run up to the end of term;

2. Get an asymptomatic test, ideally within 24 hours of their intended travel time;

3. Plan to travel no later than 9 December, allowing time to rearrange their travel plans in case they need to self-isolate;

4. Familiarise themselves with their university’s plans for concluding in-person teaching and arrangements to ensure they can leave campuses safely.

The majority of 'in person' lessons will end the week December 8. This will allow anyone who tests positive for Covid to self-isolate for 14 days before travelling home for Christmas.

On the subject of Christmas, I want to finally ask shoppers to consider buying local this year. It’s been a difficult year for all types of businesses – but I’m pleased our Welsh Labour Government has continually supported them with the various business support packages – which have been the most generous of anywhere in the UK.

Ahead of Small Business Saturday (December 5), I’m encouraging residents to send me photos of their favourite local businesses and products via the hashtag #ShopNewportEast on social media. If you’re in Newport, Magor or Caldicot, please get involved and I will like and share the most colourful and seasonal posts.

Need John’s help or advice, please contact 01633 222302 or e-mail john.griffiths@senedd.wales .