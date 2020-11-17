THERE were more than 20,000 households on housing waiting lists in Gwent last year - but fewer than 400 new units of social housing were built in the area over the same period.
Figures revealed by Shelter Cymru show the disparity between the number of people waiting for social housing, and the number of new homes being built to meet this need.
The figures show:
- In Newport, there are currently 6,051 households on housing waiting lists, but last year only 105 homes were built in the area.
- Torfaen: 2,598 households on the waiting list, 78 social homes built last year
- Caerphilly: 4,275 households on the waiting list, 72 social homes built last year
- Monmouthshire: 3,313 households on the waiting list, 81 social homes built last year
- Blaenau Gwent: 3,880 households on the waiting list, 25 social homes built last year
Across Wales, there are currently around 67,000 households on housing waiting lists – last year only 1,288 social homes were built in total.
Because there is not enough social housing, people who need social housing are left to face either paying rents they cannot afford, or homeless.
Jennie Bibbings, head of campaigns at Shelter Cymru, said: “Social housing has the potential to provide good-quality homes to people that are both secure and genuinely affordable.
“That’s why we need a new generation of Welsh social homes that give people the space and facilities they need, so they can live and work at home in a way that is healthy.
“We are calling on The Welsh Government to commit to building these social homes over the next Senedd term. This is the most important step the Government must take, to give people real alternatives to homes that are expensive, badly designed, and poorly maintained”.