PLANS have been lodged for a micro-brewery and co-working office space at a Cwmbran industrial estate.

The application at a unit in Springvale Industrial Estate also includes a café bar with a canopy seating area.

A design and access statement for the plans says that the owner of the site wants to provide a “comfortable ambience” for people to have food and drink in the mornings whilst “using the high speed internet and if necessary reserve ‘hot desk’ office space”.

If approved the site would benefit from a micro-brewery, which will provide a “unique attraction”. Once established customers could enjoy beer tasting and tours of the beer making process.

A licensing application will be submitted if planning permission is granted.

The unit was previously used for storage by a construction company.

The café bar would generate the equivalent of ten full time employees – five full time and 10 part time positions.

There would be five car parking spaces, one of which would be disabled parking and two electric vehicle charging points would be available for customers.

The proposed opening hours are 7am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, 7am to 10pm on Saturdays and 9am to 6pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The application will be decided by Torfaen County Borough Council in the coming months.