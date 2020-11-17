Coronavirus latest - 225 new Gwent cases as Grange Hospital opens
- The latest confirmed case numbers in Gwent are: Caerphilly, 70; Blaenau Gwent, 57; Newport, 48: Torfaen, 33; Monmouthshire, 17.
- The £350-million Grange University Hospital also opens today, providing the people of Gwent with a state-of-the-art centre for the region’s most-seriously ill and injured patients.
- With the opening comes sweeping changes to how Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) delivers many of its hospital services.
