A DEALER who had all types of drugs for sale from a “one-stop-shop” he was operating from his garden shed was ordered to pay back just a few hundred pounds.

Neil Sargeant, 39, from Caerphilly, made £5,335 from offering cocaine, amphetamine, cannabis and Valium to his customers.

Cardiff Crown Court was told how the defendant has only £335 left to hand over in available assets after a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Sargeant has 28 days to repay the cash or face an extra three months in prison to the three years and nine months he was jailed for in August.

During his sentencing hearing in the summer, Cardiff Crown Court heard how police first arrested the defendant in January after they went to his home on an unrelated matter.

Prosecutor Clare Wilks said: “A search of his garden shed uncovered a tick list, scales, bags, mobile phones and drugs.”

After being released under investigation, Sargeant was arrested again in April when cocaine and more than £300 was found when his car was stopped by officers.

The total street value of the drugs seized by police had a potential street value nearly £6,500.

Ms Wilks said: “The defendant was selling every class of drug available.

“He was operating as a shop and using other people to run the drugs for him.”

Sargeant, 38, of Heol Dewi, Hengoed, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, amphetamine, cannabis and Valium.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of ecstasy.

Kevin Seal, mitigating, said: “The defendant suffered an industrial accident which crushed his spine.

“He became depressed and his relationship of 17 years broke down. His life fell apart.”

His barrister added that his client had no previous convictions for drugs offences.

Judge Nicola Jones told the defendant: “You were selling all types of drugs. You were a one-stop-shop.”