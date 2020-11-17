ALL of Wales’ beaches have reached the minimum bathing water quality standards, according to new government data.

The annual review takes into account the water quality of 105 beaches with Natural Resources Wales (NRW) confirming that at least “adequate” standards are being met at all those sampled.

Of all of those studied, 84 achieved the highest classification of “excellent”, 14 “good” and seven “sufficient,” meaning that Wales has continued its trend of delivering high bathing water quality across the board for the third year straight.

NRW carried out the testing at all beached between May and September, with a classification of excellent water quality is one of the main requirements for applying for a Blue Flag award for 2021.

On the Wales-wide figures, the minister for environment, energy and rural affairs said that Wales is known internationally for its stunning coastlines and clean bathing waters.

Lesley Griffiths added: “I am proud we continue to have some of the best bathing waters in Europe – and those consistent results could not have been achieved without the work of a number of partners, all of whom deserve our thanks.

“I am especially pleased with the work of NRW, who carried out essential work to safeguard public and environmental health, whilst continuing their water quality testing programme against the difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas, the deputy minister for culture, sport and tourism, added: “While we know Covid-19 restrictions have impacted on our tourism and hospitality sector, these results show that Wales is still working hard to ensure the quality of its bathing waters – and we look forward to welcoming visitors to those waters as soon as we can.

“This is an excellent sign of confidence in the state of our coastlines, and in the team effort made by communities, regulators and other partners to safeguard our natural assets.”