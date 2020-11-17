A DRIVER fled the scene after a collision hospitalised two people.
Gwent Police are searching for the driver of a Ford Focus, whose car was involved in the crash with another vehicle on the A4043 on Saturday.
The occupants of the other car, a Nissan Juke, were both injured and taken to hospital.
One has been released and the other remains in hospital with serious injuries, Gwent Police said.
The crash happened at about 3.30pm on Saturday on Cwmavon Road (A4043) in Abersychan, Torfaen.
The Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene – paramedics and firefighters worked together to free one of the Nissan’s occupants from the car.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which closed the road for part of Saturday afternoon.
Gwent Police said the driver of the Ford was described as a man in his twenties – officers are making enquiries to find him.
Anyone with any information or dash camera footage is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2000415180, or you can direct message us on Facebook or Twitter. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.