THREE Caerphilly neighbours who were jailed for supplying Class A drugs caused the "misery and destruction of many lives", the detective in charge of leading the case against them has said.

On Friday, Rhys Davies, now of Swallow Drive in Fleur-de-Lys, and Charlotte Hathaway, of Penmaen Close in Cefn Hengoed, as well as their then-neighbour Paul Bowley, 54, also of Penmaen Close, were jailed for 17 years between them.

Police found a black holdall containing 3kg of amphetamine, estimated to be worth between £3,000 and £12,000, and notepads documenting the sale of up to 1.2kg of cocaine worth more than £54,000 when they raided Davies and Hathaway's home, prosecutor Nuhu Gobir told Newport Crown Court.

A subsequent search of the house also found two bricks of brown powder– later found to be diamorphine, or heroin, thought to be worth between £30,500 and £42,000 in total.

Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, who led the case against the trio, said: “We welcome the sentences given, all three defendants were supplying class A drugs within our communities, which has undoubtedly ruined numerous lives.

“The trio had flooded our streets with drugs to line their own pockets.

Amphetamines found by police after raiding Rhys Davies and Charlotte Hathaway's home. Picture: Gwent Police.

“During this investigation not only did we uncover and dismantle a lucrative cocaine business, we also recovered significant amounts of amphetamine and heroin, which would have undoubtedly made it onto the streets of Gwent, adding to the misery and destruction of many lives.

“I hope these sentences deter anyone thinking of getting involved in such criminality, we will continue our efforts in the fight against drugs and organised crime and I encourage members of the public to help us. Call us on 101 with any information, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The heroin found by police after raiding Rhys Davies and Charlotte Hathaway's home. Picture: Gwent Police.

All three neighbours admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, while Davies, 34, also pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply amphetamine, as well as possession with intent to supply cocaine. Hathaway, 34, also admitted the charge of permitting a premises to be used for supplying heroin.

Davies was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison, while Hathaway faces five years and 11 months behind bars. Bowley was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.