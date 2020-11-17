CARDIFF’S annual Winter Wonderland has had to cancel its ice-skating attraction due to public safety concerns.
Ice Walks were due to be part of the Christmas event in the city but will now not open due to coronavirus regulations.
Cardiff Council released a statement explaining that the decision was made after receiving advice from the office of Wales’ chief medical officer over the weekend.
The open-air Ice Walk would have included a wider pathway, to allow greater social distancing and with limited capacity, which would have taken skaters around the castle grounds.
The statement said: “The safety of everyone during the pandemic remains our main concern and it’s important we follow the latest scientific evidence.
“Anyone who has booked and paid for a slot on an ice walk will receive a full refund from the organiser.
“Customers do not need to do anything to activate the refund, it will be applied automatically. Please be aware that it would take up to five days to show in your account”.