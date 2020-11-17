TWO more coronavirus deaths and 174 new cases have been confirmed in Gwent today.

And rolling weekly case rates in all five Gwent council areas have increased, after recent reductions.

The two new Gwent deaths are among 34 to have been confirmed across Wales today by Public Health Wales, which as also confirmed a further 705 cases Wales-wide.

There have now been 2,243 coronavirus deaths in Wales since the pandemic began, including 407 in Gwent, again according to Public Health Wales.

The figures mean that there have been 67,811 cases in Wales, including 11,545 in Gwent.

The latest confirmed cases in Gwent are: Caerphilly, 66; Newport, 35: Blaenau Gwent, 33; Monmouthshire, 21; Torfaen, 19.

Eighteen of the deaths in Wales today were confirmed in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area, with eight in the Cardiff & Vale UHB area, four in the Swansea Bay UHB area, and one each in the Hywel Dda (west Wales) UHB, and Powys Teaching Health Board areas.

The rolling weekly case rate - to November 14 - across Wales rose slightly, to is 165.8 per 100,000 population.

Some areas have experienced increases in rolling weekly case rates in recent days, while others have continued a downward trend.

Blaenau Gwent's rolling weekly case rate - to November 14 - is 342.1 per 100,000, up from 303.5, and is now the highest in Wales.

In Caerphilly the rolling weekly case rate is 239.7 per 100,000, up on 232.5 from yesterday. Newport (175.2), Torfaen (167.1), and Monmouthshire (125.8) are up too.

Merthyr Tydfil's case rate by contrast, has continued to fall, to 286.8 per 100,000, down from 303.4 yesterday, while Rhondda Cynon Taf (264,4) is up slightly.

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 89

Swansea - 79

Caerphilly - 66

Cardiff - 53

Neath Port Talbot - 47

Carmarthenshire - 46

Bridgend - 45

Newport - 35

Blaenau Gwent - 33

Flintshire - 31

Monmouthshire - 21

Torfaen - 19

Merthyr Tydfil - 18

Vale of Glamorgan - 17

Powys - 15

Wrexham - 14

Ceredigion - 12

Denbighshire - 11

Pembrokeshire - nine

Gwynedd - one

Unknown location - nine

Resident outside Wales - 35

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.