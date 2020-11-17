Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're three years old or thirty, receiving a stocking filled with goodies is always fun. But finding items that are inexpensive, useful, and actually fit into a stocking can be challenging. Thankfully, the experts at Reviewed have spent the past year testing and recommending products of all sizes, so we know exactly what will make a great stocking stuffer.

Below, you'll find 24 stocking stuffer ideas for all ages from classic handheld toys to makeup that's actually worth it.

1. For the one who's always asking for a charger: Anker PowerCore+ Mini

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Anker PowerCore Mini Credit: Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

We could all use a little juice now and then, so a portable charger makes a great gift for anyone. Plus, you don't have to spend too much on a great one. Your giftee will love this one from Anker, which is lipstick size, can fit in a small purse or pocket (or stocking), and offers a full charge to their iPhone before needing to be recharged itself.

Get the Anker PowerCore+ Mini at Amazon for £14.99

2. For the one who misplaces cords: Lightning Cable

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Lightning Cable Credit: Anker

You can never have too many lightning cables. There's always the chance that one will break on you, or you could use an extra one in your car or for your portable charger. Any tech user would appreciate one in their stocking, and this one from Anker is quite popular for its durability and fast charging capabilities.

Get the Anker PowerLine Lightning Cable at Amazon for £7.49

3. For the one with cold feet: Fuzzy socks

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Fuzzy socks Credit: VBIGER

Anyone could use more fuzzy socks during the winter, which is why they make for a great stocking stuffer. This five-pack is popular on Amazon and comes in a ton of patterns, including an appropriate holiday-themed pack. Plus, you can split up the pack into several stockings.

Get the VBIGER Fluffy Chritsmas socks at Amazon for £14.99

4. For the child who loves surprises: Skyrocket Blume Doll

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Skyrocket Blume Doll Credit: Skyrocket

Who doesn't love a surprise? The Skyrocket Blume Doll is one of the hottest toys out there and has more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It grows into one of 22 potential dolls as it gets watered, so children are sure to love it, and it's small enough to fit into a stocking.

Get the Skyrocket Blume Doll at Amazon for £6

5. For the lipstick lover: Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Wet n' Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Matte lipsticks are all the rage but Reviewed found that you don't have to break the bank to rock the style. If your giftee loves makeup, the Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick held up as the best in our testing and is under $5 to boot. We tested the bargain brand out and found it to be a smooth lip colour that comfortably lasts all day.

Get the Wet-n-Wild Liquid Catsuit Lipstick at Amazon for £9.49

6. For the one who drops their phone: Popsocket

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Popsocket Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Popsockets are the perfect phone accessory as they can be popped in or out to create an easy carrying handle or stand. This makes talking on the phone, FaceTiming, taking photos, watching YouTube, and anything else you might need your phone for much easier. Each one is swappable, so you can get a bunch of different tops to mix and match.

Get the PopSockets PopGrip at Amazon for £11.99

7. For the one who needs to use their hands: Slinky

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Slinky Credit: Slinky

You can't go wrong with throwing the iconic Slinky into a stocking. This simple stretchy toy is fun for children of all ages, especially when they're attempting to make it walk down the stairs. It has lived up to the test of time and is a classic toy everyone should experience.

Get the Slinky at Amazon for £10.13

8. For the one who needs to relax: Essential oils

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Essential oils Credit: Anjou

If your giftee already owns or is getting an essential oil diffuser, it might be nice to toss some essential oils in their stocking. This highly-rated pack includes eucalyptus, lavender, lemongrass, orange, peppermint, and tea tree, which pretty much gives them a scent for every mood.

Get the Anjou Essential Oils Set at Amazon for £13.99

9. For the one who can never find their keys: Tile Mate

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Tile Mate Credit: Tile

If your recipient is always late because they can't find their keys, get them the Tile Mate so they can finally put an end to their forgetfulness. The Tile Mate is so popular because it easily attaches to their most commonly forgotten items. The next time they lose their keys, they can just use an app to ping the Tile and quickly find them to actually meet you on time.

Get the Tile Mate at Amazon for £19.99

10. For the one who likes their hair up: Invisibobble

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Invisibobble Credit: Invisibobble

Straight, curly, thin, or thick—the Invisibobble hair tie is ideal for all hair types, making it a great stocking stuffer for anyone on your holiday shopping list who's rocking long hair. The coiled hair ties are waterproof, won't break or damage most hair types, and, most importantly, don't leave a crease behind like other hair ties do.

Get the Invisibobble Original Traceless Spiral Hair Ties at Amazon for £5.49

11. For the one who loves selfies: Diyife Selfie Light Ring

Best stocking stuffers: Diyife Selfie Light Ring Credit: Diyife

Whether they've been mastering TikTok dances or are always trying to find the best lighting for their photos, a ring light will ensure they always have the perfect lighting for selfies. With three light settings, this one from Diyife can brighten up self-portraits taken at night or in a dark room. The light is rechargeable, simply clips to the top of a phone, and is small enough to carry in a backpack, purse, or pocket.



Get the Diyife Selfie Light Ring at Amazon for £6.99

12. For the one with dry lips: Carmex Lip Balm

Best stocking stuffers: Carmex Credit: Carmex

During the winter, dry lips are inevitable, making a good chapstick more than necessary. Though it's not the sexiest lip balm out there, one of our writers swears by Carmex because it's both moisturising and healing. It'll be an especially useful thing to toss in anyone's stocking.

Get the Carmex Lip Balm Tube, 3 Pack at Amazon for £7.47

13. For the one who loves games: Playing cards

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Playing cards Credit: Bicycle

A deck of cards is an easy way to get everyone socializing, which is why it's the perfect stocking stuffer. Everyone needs a deck of cards, whether they play solitaire by themselves, poker with their buddies, or Go Fish with their grandkids. These ones from Bicycle are highly rated and are available in several prints like dragons, unicorns, and more.

Get the Bicycle Playing Cards at Amazon for £5.35

14. For the one who has AirPods: AirPods case cover

Best stocking stuffers: AirPods Case Cover Credit: AhaStyle

If your recipient has Apple AirPods (or is getting a pair this year), then they might be nervous about accidentally misplacing these small and expensive 'buds. But a carrying case they can attach their AirPods to their keys or belt loops might calm their woes. With more than 26,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, people love this silicone case and say it doesn't rip and that it makes them feel more secure. It's also available in several colour options.

Get the AhaStyle AirPods Case Cover at Amazon for £3.79

15. For the child who loves bracelets: Lucky Fortune Blind Collectible Bracelets

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Lucky Fortune Blind Collectible Bracelets Credit: WowWee

Children love surprises—and a surprise they can wear is even better. That's why they go nuts over these fortune cookie bracelets, which feature a surprise bracelet and a special fortune. There are over 100 bracelets to collect, and you can split this four-pack amongst multiple stockings.

Get the WowWee Lucky Fortune Blind Collectible Bracelets, 4 Pack at Amazon for £14.99

16. For the one who loves wine: Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers Credit: CNYMANY

If your giftee loves to end the night with a glass of vino, then they'll appreciate these rubber wine stoppers. They have grooved rings hold the stopper in place to prevent any spillage, but more importantly, they ensure no extra oxygen enters the bottle, preserving the wine for a few more days.

Get the CNYMANY Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers at Amazon for £6.99

17. For the beanie lover: Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat

Best stocking stuffer: Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat Credit: Carhartt

This Carhartt beanie has a lot of fans, thanks to its classic design and tightly woven acrylic fabric that keeps the wearer warm, comfortable, and stylish. It's also easy to roll up and stuff into a stocking. Best of all, the cap comes in more than 25 colours, so you can choose one that best matches your giftee's style.

Get the Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat from Amazon for £16.16

18. For the tea drinker: Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

If your giftee likes to end their day cosied up with a cup of tea, then they need a good tea infuser. The Manatea is not only adorable and punny, but it's the best tea infuser we've ever tested. Even though it may look like a gag gift, it fits snugly on mugs and doesn't let any leaves slip out, which they'll enjoy while sipping their favourite loose leaf tea.

Get the Fred & Friends Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser at Amazon for £14.95

19. For the one who is always exercising: Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds

Best stocking stuffers: Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds Credit: MPOW

If you're shopping for somebody who already loves running, a solid pair of exercise-focused headphones like the Mpow Flames is a great gift. They're less than £30, but they're built to last and good pair of headphones. We tested them in our labs and they were able to play music for a full 30 minutes while submerged underwater. If you've got a runner or newfound exerciser in your life, these are a great affordable gift to sneak into a stocking.

Get the Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds at Amazon for £24.99

20. For the one who wears makeup: Makeup removing cloths

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Makeup Removing Cloths Credit: Danielle Creations

Give your giftee a way to remove their makeup without irritating their eyes and skin with traditional disposable wipes. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have opted to use these reusable makeup removing cloths instead, which they say removes their makeup without too much scrubbing even after washing them plenty of times.

Get the Make-up Removing Cloths, 4 Count at Amazon for £7.15

21. For the one who's a grill master: Habor Meat Thermometer

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Habor Meat Thermometer Credit: Reviewed /Lindsay D. Mattison

Even if your giftee thinks they're a grill expert, they still need a little help knowing when their meat is just right. That's where a meat thermometer comes in, and it can easily be slipped into a stocking. The Habor Meat Thermometer is the best affordable meat thermometer we've ever tested as it could read just as fast and well as more expensive models for a fraction of the cost.

Get the Habor Meat Thermometer at Amazon for £8.99

22. For the one with a ton of hair: Tubshroom

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Tubshroom Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Now, it might seem a little offensive to gift someone a clog stopper, but trust us, your recipient will thank you in the long run. The cult-favourite Tubshroom is a game-changer for preventing clogs and, therefore, saving money. One of our writers has used this product for years and says that it's easy to attach to her drain and has saved her from many clogs.

Get the Tubshroom at Amazon for £11.99

23. For the one with knotty hair: Mini Wet Brushes

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Mini Wet Brushes Credit: Wet Brush

The Wet Brush is popular for a reason. It's known for its detangling power and soft bristles that work on wet hair, meaning your giftee will use it whenever they shower. These mini ones make especially good stocking stuffers as your recipient can easily throw it in a bag for the beach or the gym.

Get the Wet Brush Mini Detangler Hair Brush at Amazon for £6.99

24. For the one who loves to take baths: Bath bombs

Best stocking stuffer ideas: Bath bomb Credit: Homasy

Nothing elevates bath time quite like a bath bomb. With almost 2,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, reviewers love this set from Homasy. They have simple ingredients, don’t stain your bathtub or skin, and reviewers love the assorted scents.

Get the Homasy Bath Bombs (12 pack) at Amazon for £16.99

