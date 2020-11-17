A MONMOUTHSHIRE school has taken action following a pupil testing positive for coronavirus.
Caldicot School, on Mill Lane, has been advised by Public Health Wales of a confirmed case of coronavirus within Year Nine.
The school will be contacting the families affected, via letter, and they will have to self-isolate.
In a letter, shared on the school’s social media, Caldicot School’s executive headteacher Marc Belli wrote: “Following advice and an assessment of risk, the school will remain open and providing your child remains well they can continue to attend school as normal.
“Please be assured, we will keep this under review and work with professionals to make informed decisions.”
People are reminded to be vigilant for the symptoms of coronavirus. The main symptoms are:
- A high temperature
- A new or continuous cough
- Loss of or change to taste or smell
If a child develops symptoms of coronavirus they should not go to school for at least 10 days from the date their symptoms appear.
Other household members should self-isolate during this time period, even if they don’t show symptoms.
If anyone in your household shows coronavirus symptoms you can book a test by phoning 119 or visiting the NHS website.