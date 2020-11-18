DRIVERS could land a fine of up to £1,000 for not updating this detail on their driving licence.

Whether you’ve just moved house or changed address years ago, every driver should be aware of the huge fines they face if they forget to update their licence.

In the hubbub of a property move, changing your address on your driving licence is probably close to the bottom of your priority list.

However, if you have an accident and need to claim then you could be fined up to £1,000 for having the incorrect address.

MORE NEWS:

Research from insurer Direct Line shows that millions of motorists fail to update their address with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency.

Updating your details couldn’t be any quicker and takes just five minutes on the DVLA website.

A DVLA Spokesperson said: “Our online services will always be the quickest way to keep your address up to date with us, which helps make sure you don’t miss important correspondence when you move house.

“Millions of drivers change the address on their driving licence this way, and you can now update your vehicle’s log book online too. It’s important to remember to update both when you move - and it’s quick and easy on GOV.UK.”

Keith Hawkes, Director of Nationwide Vehicle Contracts warned that drivers should always keep the DVLA informed of any changes to information on your driving licence.

Mr Hawkes said: “If any of your information on your driving licence changes, you should inform the DVLA as soon as possible.

“This includes name changes, updates in health, and changing the licence before it expires. Running a car is expensive as it is, let alone with an eye-watering bill that just isn’t needed.”

The DVLA’s online service to update the address on a driving licence has been available for several years but has never been more popular, with the DVLA processing around 2.2 million changes of address from customers who used this service last year alone.