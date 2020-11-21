WITH just a few days until December it’s high time we all start thinking about what advent calendars to get for the kids this year.

Sure, we could just pick one up in the supermarket but have you ever delved into the chocolatey rabbit hole of online advent calendars?

With millions to choose from online, advent calendars no longer mean a simple chocolate countdown. Oh no, they can mean jewelry, toys and even more.

As if Christmas wasn’t expensive enough, you can now spend extra cash on a pricey advent calendar as some cost over £100.

MORE NEWS:

We’ve compiled a list of the best advent calendars for your little ones, from delicious and affordable to down-right extravagant:

Dairy Milk advent calendar

£2.19

(Image:Dairy Milk)

Can you ever beat this old classic?

The absolute legend in our eyes is this Dairy Milk advent calendar, it’s a little bit cheeky and very delicious.

Hotel Chocolat - Up to Snow Good

£8.00

Good enough for even the most charming of children, this upmarket advent calendar is luxurious and you know the chocolate is scrumptious - ideal for the days your youngsters forget to open the door and you can steal a little tasty treat.

Kids Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar

£10.00

Coming in at the top of the budget, this tooth-friendly advent calendar is a great alternative to sweet treats.

You can spend extra time with your little one and have your bed time stories already chosen for the month or further their education by letting them read their own stories.

Reese's Peanut Butter Miniatures Advent

£5.00

Containing 23 foil-wrapped Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures in a mixture of white, milk and dark chocolate, and two full-size white Peanut Butter Cups waiting to be gobbled up on December 24.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Miniatures Advent, £5, Tesco and is ideal for older children.

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2020 with Minifigures

£19

If your child is a lover of LEGO or a straight-up Potterhead, then this advent calendar is the ideal one for you - if you’re willing to spend £19.

Frozen Advent Calendar

£18.99

This kitsch advent calendar is filled with necklaces, rings and all matters of jewelry perfect for your Disney child.

LOL Advent Calendar

£14.99

(Argos/PA)

What could be more exciting that unboxing a mini LOL bath or beauty treat every day of December? LOL Surprise Advent Calendar, £14.99 available at Argos.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Caltime Woodmansterne

£5.99

The Very Hungry Caterpillar is back for 2020 with his colourful cabbage-munching ways in this brilliant chocolately advent calendar.

Roger la Borde Pop & Slot Northern Lights Advent Calendar

£9.99

Find and pop out the right woodland creature, match the number and decorate this enchanting midnight landscape until Christmas comes with this gorgeous little advent calendar - perfect for older children.

Personalised wooden advent calendar

£89.99

Potentially the advent calendar to rival all advent calendars … Except you have to fill this one yourself.

This incredible wooden personalised advent calendar can help you countdown to Christmas in style and it’s ideal to bring out year-after-year.

What advent calendar are you getting for your kids? Let us know in the comments.