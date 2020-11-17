THE Wales Air Ambulance Charity has announced their new chief executive.

Dr Sue Barnes has said she is “immensely proud” to take up the position, following the retirement of her predecessor Angela Hughes.

"The Charity’s strapline ‘Serving Wales, Saving Lives’ is a very powerful and compelling statement and, at a personal level, something that resonates strongly with my Welsh roots and public service background and ethos," she said.

“2020 has been a difficult year for the charity sector and the landscape continues to change. I know how loved and valued the Charity is by the people of Wales.

"With the continued support and generosity we receive from across the country, along with the quality and commitment of those who work and volunteer for us, I absolutely believe that the Charity can go from strength-to-strength."

Dr Barnes will take up her role at the Wales Air Ambulance on Wednesday, December 2.

Dave Gilbert, chairman of the charity's of trustees, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Dr Sue Barnes as our new chief executive.

"Dr Barnes’ appointment was made following a very competitive recruitment process where we received a large number of applications from high-quality applicants.

“We all know that we are working within a very changeable environment. The pandemic will have an impact that will last for a long time and the key to our future success is adapting our strategy to acknowledge the changes and opportunities ahead of us.

"With Dr Barnes’ vast strategic background, I have no doubt that she will guide the Charity forward and help us build on the incredible success that the Charity has achieved over the past 20 years.”