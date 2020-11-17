THE UK Government must step in to provide 'real and significant support' for Tata Steel to secure the future of Wales' steel industry, economy minister Ken Skates has said.

The minister's comments come after Tata Steel, owners of Newport’s Llanwern steelworks, announced last week it was working toward the sale of Tata Steel Netherlands to Swedish Steelmaker SSAB and wants to make its UK business “self-sustaining”.

And on Tuesday, Mr Skates gave an update after talks with the company, and appeals to the UK Government for additional support.

READ MORE:

"The first minister and I spoke with Dr Henrik Adam (chief executive of Tata Steel Europe) on Friday," said Mr Skates. "Dr Adam explained that Tata Steel is determined to find a sustainable future for operations in the UK and to safeguard the workforce. Dr Adam made clear the creation of a UK-only operation marks a critical point for the business.

"We must take this opportunity to create a sustainable, secure and successful footprint for Tata Steel in Wales. One that is aligned with our low carbon aspirations, is truly fit for the future and ensures that we maintain our indigenous steel sector here in Wales and the UK for the long term.

"Significant support is needed, particularly investment, but we are clear that the steel industry in Wales, with the right internal market conditions, can have a sustainable and successful future.

"It is therefore vital that the UK Government commits to real and significant support for Tata Steel and the sector as a matter of urgency. Support that will make a lasting difference to the sector and genuinely secure its future - not just paper over the cracks.

"I spoke with the secretary of state for Wales on Friday and yesterday I raised the matter with the UK Government’s business minister Nadhim Zahawi.

"I am also seeking a meeting with the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy. The first minister has already written to the prime minister about the strategic importance of Tata Steel and is also seeking an early discussion with him to discuss finding a sustainable future for the company.

"Only the UK Government has the capacity to provide the scale of support now required.

"Proactive and rapid support would represent tangible action on the ‘levelling up’ agenda and demonstrate the UK working for Wales at this critical time."

Mr Skates added that a no-deal Brexit would be "extremely damaging for the UK steel sector."

"It is vital that the steel industry in Wales is not disadvantaged through unnecessary trade barriers such as additional customs, tariffs, quotas or technical barriers to trade," he said.