THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences such as drug dealing, breaching a restraining order and burglary.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Adam O’Reilly

Kane Watkins

Teenage drug dealers Adam O’Reilly and Kane Watkins boasted on social media about how successful they were as cocaine traffickers.

But it wasn’t long before police put an end to the cocky pair’s operations in Caerphilly.

O’Reilly, 18, of Coed Y Pica, Abertridwr, and Watkins, 19, of Mountain View, Machen, were sent to a young offender institution for a combined total of six years.

Tom Baddeley

A disgruntled patient who stalked his dentist with a crossbow, bleach, and plastic sheeting has been jailed for two years after breaking a restraining order against him.

Tom Baddeley, 42, was previously sentenced to prison in August for secretly following Chepstow orthodontist Ian Hutchinson with a boot full of weapons capable of causing “serious harm” and logging his movements over a four-year period.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Baddeley developed an “obsession” with his dentist Dr Hutchinson while he was a patient of his between 2012-2016 in Bristol.

Adam Lewis

A father-of-three who admitted offering to supply a vast array of illegal drugs was jailed for two years.

Adam Lewis, 32, of Grove Avenue, Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, offered to sell ecstasy, amphetamine and cannabis.

Police also found 400 Xanax tablets at his Monmouthshire home.

Elidon Koci

A 20-year-old Albanian man has been locked up for 15 months after police found a cannabis factory in a Blaenau Gwent house.

Elidon Koci, of no fixed abode, admitted producing cannabis.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he was arrested when officers raided a house in Mill Terrace, Cwm, on October 13 and found 187 cannabis plants being grown there.

Mohamed Elgadi

A burglar who stole cider and wine when he broke into a snooker club has been potted after a judge jailed him for seven months.

Crack cocaine addict Mohamed Elgadi, 29, raided Break 'n' Dish on Newport’s Stow Hill and stole booze worth around £100 from a fridge.

Elgadi, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport, admitted burglary and being in breach of a suspended jail sentence.