I'M A Celebrity is back for its 20th year with fans speculating who this year’s surprise camp mate will be.

Welsh actress, Ruth Jones, who co-wrote and co-starred in Gavin and Stacey is betting firm Paddy Power's favourite - they have priced her as short as 6/4 to make a surprise entrance to the castle in her home country of Wales - in from 3/1 last week.

Paddy Power have a range of special bets available based on the ITV show, which has swapped Australia for a 'haunted' Welsh castle this year due to coronavirus.

While Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall are set to be latecomers a and former campmates Joey Essex and Vicky Pattison are expected to make a return in an unknown capacity - bookies also think that Miranda Hart and Vinnie Jones (both 3/1) could make an appearance in this year’s I'm A Celebrity.

Bookies have also changed who they think will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Shane Richie (5/2) is now favourite after his odds shortened from 7/2, while Vernon Kay (9/2) also impressed last night (in from 13/2).

Shane Richie. Picture: ITV

AJ Pritchard (14/1) and Sir Mo Farah (7/1) have seen their chances of winning decrease - out from 10/1 and 5/1 respectively.

A spokesman for Paddy Power said: “With travel restrictions limiting the chances of a Hollywood star joining the castle this year, producers might need to look more locally for some inspiration – and we think Ruth Jones is a ‘tidy’ option.

“From pigs’ anuses to fisheyes, there are always some interesting items on the menu during the show… and we all know Vinnie Jones likes a big tackle.”

Below are the current Paddy Power odds for who the surprise camp mate may be:

6/4 - Ruth Jones

3/1 - Miranda Hart

3/1 - Vinnie Jones

3/1 - Gareth Thomas

4/1 - Joanna Page

4/1 - Wes Nelson

5/1 - Ricky Hatton

5/1 - Tom Jones

5/1 - John Barnes

5/1 - Paul Potts

6/1 - Dawn French

7/1 - Carole Baskin

8/1 - Lewis Capaldi

8/1 - Christine Quinn

8/1 - Craig Bellamy

8/1 - Charlotte Crosby

10/1 - Peter Andre

10/1 - Charlotte Church

12/1 - Any Kardashian family member

12/1 - Peter Crouch

12/1 - Bear Grylls

16/1 - Ronnie O’Sullivan

20/1 - Catherine Zeta-Jones

And the current favourites to win this year, with the final on December 4, are:

5/2 - Shane Richie

4/1 - Jordan North

9/2 - Vernon Kay

6/1 - Giovanna Fletcher

7/1 - Mo Farah

8/1 - Jessica Plumber

14/1 - AJ Pritchard

20/1 - Beverly Callard

22/1 - Russel Watson

33/1 - Hollie Arnold

40/1 - Ruthie Henshall

40/1 - Victoria Derbyshire