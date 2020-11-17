Monmouthshire’s towns and villages are getting a festive makeover as a new campaign launches aimed at supporting businesses in the lead up to Christmas.

The council’s ‘Shop Local, Shop Monmouthshire’ Christmas campaign aims to bring some festive cheer to the county’s high streets while promoting its unique businesses.

It has already arrived in Abergavenny’s market, where the hall has been decorated with Shop Local Christmas drapes, ready to welcome shoppers.

Window vinyls are being delivered to businesses across the county over the coming weeks, to bring the Shop Local message to every high street in Monmouthshire.

Deputy Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Councillor Bob Greenland explained: “Businesses have been hit hard by the financial impact of the pandemic this year and I want to ask everyone to remember to Shop Local and help keep our high streets thriving.

READ MORE:

“We can all help. From ordering our Christmas turkey at a local butcher’s or farm shop, to picking up fresh vegetables from an independent greengrocer or market trader, everything needed for a fantastic Christmas can be bought right here in Monmouthshire.

“When it comes to gifts, I know that each of our towns and villages offer a great deal of inspiration and choices so I would ask everyone to join in and get behind local businesses when they need us most.”

To help encourage shoppers, the council recently announced free weekend parking in its car parks throughout December.

The council says keeping shoppers safe is a priority, and temporary measures including widened walkways will remain in towns and villages as long as the coronavirus regulations are in place, to allow residents to be able to maintain social distancing while picking up their Christmas essentials.

Shoppers will spot colourful ‘Shop Local, Shop Monmouthshire’ decorations and posters promoting some of the range of services businesses offer, including gift vouchers, being ‘dog friendly’, offering Click & Collect, and home delivery.