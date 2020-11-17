Remembrance Sunday is always an important time of the year for me, personally and as a council leader.

It’s a time to pay our respects, to recognise those who have served and to remember those who’ve paid the ultimate price for our country.

A time to remember family members and friends who’ve served. A time to give recognition to local heroes, both from the two world wars and more recent conflicts. ‘We will remember them’ should be something we act upon, as well as saying each November.

One of the things I usually appreciate in our local commemorations is the inter-generational aspect – old and young joining together to pay their respects. It is the passing down of the memory of those who served from generation to generation that means their memory can be kept alive, and that younger people can be reminded of the horrors of war and the value of peace.

It wasn’t possible to gather in that way this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but I hope we will be able to do so again next year. Still, the small services we held locally this year, combined with people paying their respects privately or on their own doorsteps, were still very special.

Alongside our Armed Forces Covenant Champion Cllr Alan Jones, I was also able this month to receive the Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award for Torfaen Council, in recognition of the work we’ve done for Armed Forces Veterans.

We’ve joined the guaranteed interview scheme to recruit veterans and adapted policies in areas such as housing to deliver a fairer deal for veterans and their families. I think that’s the least we can do for those who’ve served us, and there’s always more work to do, but it’s good to see our area being held up as good practice for others to follow.

Lastly, it has been good to read the promising news on a Covid-19 vaccine over the past week. I hope the trials continue to be successful and offer a light at the end of the tunnel, but in the meantime we can’t afford to drop our guard.

Thank you to everyone who has been taking care, social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks, avoiding unnecessary trips to busy places and self-isolating if you’re symptomatic.

I know it’s not easy and comes at a cost for individuals and businesses, particularly during lockdowns or periods of self-isolation. But it’s essential that we all take care, to keep ourselves and those we love safe and to prevent our fantastic health and key workers being overwhelmed.