MEN are three times more likely to drive above 100mph than women, with more than 1 in 4 men admitting it.

New research from the road safety charity Brake highlights the issue of excessive speeding, with more than a quarter (28 per cent) of male drivers admitting having driven above 100mph.

This is more than three times the number of women admitting this (9 per cent)

The findings, from a survey of more than 2,000 UK drivers, have been released to mark Road Safety Week 2020, taking place between November 16 and 22.

Brake’s research found that nearly one in five of all UK drivers (18 per cent), more than a quarter (28 per cent) of male drivers (9 per cent for females) and one in three (33 per cent) of 25 to 34-year-old drivers have admitted to speeding at more than 100mph on a public road.

However, people seemed more willing to admit having travelled at more than 100mph in a vehicle which they were not necessarily driving.

The charity’s research found that one in three (32 per cent) of all UK drivers, nearly half (44 per cent) of male drivers (21 per cent for females) and nearly half (47 per cent) of 25 to 34-year-old drivers admit to having been in a vehicle speeding at more than 100mph on a public road, either as the driver or a passenger.

Drivers caught exceeding 100mph on public roads face a driving ban of up to eight weeks, and a fine of 150 per cent of their weekly income.

Stopping distances at 100mph are approximately 182m – the length of nearly two football pitches.

Brake's analysis of Government data has found that, on average, there are 11 deaths or serious injuries every day on UK roads where speed – either exceeding the limit or travelling too fast for conditions – is identified as a contributory factor to the crash by the police.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, said: “There is no excuse for breaking the speed limit. "None of us should be put in danger by the high-risk behaviour of others when we’re getting about on roads, and that’s why, this Road Safety Week, we are asking everyone to join us in our call that there is no need to speed."