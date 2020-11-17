THERE have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus affecting Bassaleg High School pupils today.
The two cases both involve Year Nine pupils, but as one of the students involved travels to school on the B2 Afon Village Bus there are two contact groups now required to self-isolate.
In line with guidance from Welsh Government, Environmental Health and Newport City Council all pupils who travelled to or from school, on the B2 Afon Village Bus on Friday November 13 are considered close contacts and will need to self-isolate up to and including November 27.
This means that pupils in this close contact group will return to school on December 1, following the weekend and an inset day on November 30.
The other confirmed case, also in Year Nine, means that all Year Nine pupils from Bassaleg High School will be required to self-isolate up until Tuesday December 1.
Bassaleg High School remains open to all other pupils and those in isolation will be provided with home learning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Families told to isolate after Monmouthshire pupil tests positive for Covid-19
- Who will be first in line for a coronavirus vaccine in Wales?
- Revealed: 53 people discharged to care homes just days after getting coronavirus
People are reminded to be wary of the symptoms of coronavirus - this includes:
- A high temperature
- A new or continuous cough
- Loss of or change to taste or smell
If anyone in your household shows coronavirus symptoms you can book a test by phoning 119 or visiting the NHS website.