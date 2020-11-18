A MAN who knocked out his victim outside a pub causing him to hit his head on the floor was “lucky he didn't kill him”.

Sam Hungerford was told by a judge he was fortunate not to be facing a manslaughter charge after attacking Shane Williams last Christmas.

Prosecutor Abigail Jackson told how the defendant downed 10 pints of lager and five Jägerbombs before assaulting the complainant outside Blackwood’s Foresters pub.

She said Hungerford knocked Mr Williams unconscious with a single punch before attacking him again when he was on the ground.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant stood over his victim, picked him up by the head and shoulders and slammed him back on the floor.

Mr Williams suffered a cut to the back of his head and a bruised and swollen jaw.

Hungerford, 28, of Brynteg Avenue, Pontllanfraith, pleaded guilty to causing Mr Williams actual bodily harm on December 22, 2019.

Kevin Seal, mitigating, said: "The defendant has only one previous conviction for an unrelated matter.

“They had both been drinking and were friendly to begin with before there was an explosion.”

The judge, Recorder Patrick Upward QC, told Hungerford: “You had drunk a gallon and a half of lager and then Jägerbombs.

“It is your good fortune that you didn’t kill Mr Williams.”

He said he could quite easily have been facing a manslaughter charge.

Recorder Uphill added: “You have been very lucky your victim did not suffer more horrendous consequences.”

The judge jailed Hungerford for six months, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also told to pay Mr Williams £1,000 in compensation and £420 towards prosecution costs as well as a victim surcharge.

As the defendant left the dock, Judge Upward told him: “I am told you are off the grog now but if you are tempted, just think of this.”