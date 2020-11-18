A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

NEWPORT

BARRIE NOLAN, 30, of Elgar Avenue, Alway, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 96mph in a 70mph on the M4 between junction 27 and junction 26 eastbound.

He was also ordered to pay a £197 fine, costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM GARETH JOHN CHILD, 21, of Beatty Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, a breakdown product of cannabis, in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELLIOT BLAKE, 24, of Hopefield Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £407 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer.

TIMOTHY LUKE FIELD, 54, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £295 in a fine, compensation and costs after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

NICHOLAS DARRYL MARTIN, 55, of Cherwell Walk, Bettws, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly and possession of cannabis.

He must pay a £22 surcharge.

CAERPHILLY

JAMES RYAN PRICE, 22, of Third Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was jailed for 21 weeks after he admitted having an offensive weapon – a snooker ball in a sock – in public.

He must also pay a £128 surcharge.

MARTIN BARRY BAKER, 43, of Springfield, Maesycwmmer, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for five years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop and failing to surrender.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £273 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JASON THOMAS, 32, of The Green, Abertysswg, was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £666 in compensation after he admitted stealing a wacker plate worth £2,000 from Wales and West Utilities.

STEVEN PAUL WAREHAM, 37, of Rees Terrace, Llanbradach, was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a paramedic, public disorder and resisting a constable.

He was also ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

BLAENAU GWENT

CARLY ADAMS, 30, of Clydach Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work after she admitted assaulting a police officer and possession of cocaine.

She was also ordered to pay £295 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW JOHN WILLIAM BENGER, 34, of Holland Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug-driving with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, a breakdown product of cannabis, in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CLAIRE COUSINS, 35, of Atlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she after she was found guilty of having a knife in public and public disorder.

She must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £903 in costs and a surcharge.

CLARE LOUISE FRANCIS-ADAMS, 44, of Brynheulog Street, Blaina, was banned from driving for two years after she pleaded guilty to being three times the drink-driving limit, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

She was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Francis-Adams must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

MONMOUTHSHIRE

CHRISTIAN JOHN BYRNE, 36, of Hatherleigh Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TORFAEN

LAURIE ALAN PRICE, 32, of Hanley Path, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £155 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.