A 3D PRINTING company has moved into Pontypool Indoor Market.
Pontypool resident Lewis Woolfall, 21, set up Woolfalls 3DP in January this year, and grew his business using a Covid-19 start up grant from Torfaen County Borough Council.
Mr Woolfall specialises in making 3D printed products such as spare parts, collectables, artistic models and seasonal items with his various printers and computers.
“I started out by making scale model railway exhibitions for events, but when coronavirus hit all the exhibitions were cancelled,” Mr Woolfall said
“Although I did put my 3D printers to good use by making face visors. I delivered them to care homes and hospitals up and down the country.”
Mr Woolfall’s grandparents owned RM & DL Rowlands fruit and veg stall for almost 20 years. He said he fondly remembers visiting their stall, and he will now continue the family tradition.
Cllr Joanne Gauden, executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: “It’s wonderful welcoming new traders to Pontypool Indoor Market, and it just goes to show that with determination, even during a pandemic, good things can still happen.
“We wish Woolfall 3DP the best of luck. It’s tough starting a new business, especially with the additional challenges Covid-19, so let’s shop local to keep them and all the indoor market businesses trading.”