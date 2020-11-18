A RAIL union has demanded 'patronising' high visibility vests issued to cleaning staff are recalled.

Great Western Railway cleaning staff, who are employed by by Servest, had been issued with the vests emblazoned with "GWR Cleaning Heroes" on the back.

However, rail union RMT have said the vests are "patronising" and expose the staff to abuse and ridicule.

A letter to the company from RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “I write with regards to the above matter and to raise my grave concerns over your company’s decision to introduce high visibility vests with the words ‘GWR Cleaning Heroes’ written on the back, prior to any consultations taking place with my union representatives.

“The RMT believes this ‘statement’ is not only patronising and totally inappropriate but will also expose my members to abuse and ridicule. Therefore, I demand that the HV (high visibility) vests are withdrawn immediately and that your company consult with my representatives before any replacements are sourced.

“The HV vests are personal protective equipment (PPE) and should protect staff against health and safety risks at work. Your company’s choice of wording on the back of these HV vests does not provide any safe assurances to the staff expected to wear them. Why anybody believed that this was an acceptable ‘statement’ to place on PPE is outrageous.

“I trust you will give this matter your urgent attention and that you will immediately withdraw the HV vests and consult with my representatives in the hope of agreeing to a suitable alternative.”

Mr Cash added the vests could also be seen as "hypocritical as they imply that the staff are direct GWR employees and well looked after when in fact they are contracted ‎out and have to fight every inch on pay and conditions."

GWR did not respond when contacted for comment.