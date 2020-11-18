A CWMBRAN man who was killed in a crash in Machen last week has been named.
Following the fatal collision on the Machen straight (A468) on Friday evening, November 13, the deceased has been named as Richard Dyas by Gwent Police.
Mr Dyas, age 30 from Cwmbran, was killed in the collision, which occurred at approximately 8.35pm and involved a pedestrian and a black Mercedes AMG C Class.
A 25-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.
