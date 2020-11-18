A DRUG dealer caught with heroin, cocaine and a knife by plain-clothes police has been jailed for nearly four years.
John Dury, 54, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was sent to prison for 45 months by Judge David Wynn Morgan at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and cocaine and having a knife in public.
The offences were committed in Newport on June 6.
Dury is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on February 19.