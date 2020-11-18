A TEENAGER is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash on Newport's Southern Distributor Road (SDR) yesterday morning.
The incident occurred at around 3.10am yesterday and the road was closed between Balfe Road and Spytty
One vehicle, a white van, was involved.
READ MORE:
There were three people in the van at the time.
One of them, a 19-year-old, from the Cardiff area, remains in a serious condition in hospital.
There were three people in the van, the other two, both teenage boys from the Cardiff area, were checked by medical staff at hospital and were subsequently released.