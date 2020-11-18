ANOTHER case of coronavirus has been confirmed at a Newport secondary school.
This morning Bassaleg High School received confirmation that a pupil in year seven had tested positive for coronavirus – and as a result the entire year group is being asked to self-isolate for 14 days.
Close contacts of the pupil are being identified and notified by the school.
This follows on from yesterday, when two year nine pupils at Bassaleg High School were confirmed to have coronavirus.
As a result of these previously reported cases all of year nine and anyone who was on the B2 Afon Village Bus on Friday, November 13, must self-isolate.
They are expected to return to school on December 1, although pupils not in year nine who were on the bus on the above mentioned date can stop isolating on Saturday, November 28.
Bassaleg School remains open to all other pupils unless previously advised to self-isolate.
Year seven pupils from Bassaleg High School will now have to self-isolate up to and including Monday, November 30, but as that’s an inset day they will be expected back at school on December 1.
If your child, or anyone in your household, shows symptoms you should isolate and book a test.
The main symptoms of coronavirus are:
- A new or continuous cough
- A high temperature
- A change or loss of taste or smell
If anyone in your household shows coronavirus symptoms you can book a test by phoning 119 or visiting the NHS website.
