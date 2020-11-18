AN ENTIRE year group is now in self-isolation at a Newport high school following the confirmation of a positive coronavirus case.

This morning a confirmed case of the virus was reported in Year 8 at St Julians School.

All students in the year group are now required to self-isolate, due to being in the same contact group.

This means that students in Year 8 will now need to remain at home and self-isolate for 14 days from the day the student started to show symptoms, which was Friday, November 13.

READ MORE:

Year 8 students should return to school on Tuesday, December 1, due to a whole school inset day on Monday, November 30.

The school remains open to all other students.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Mr D Curtis said: "All close contacts of the student have been identified and will receive appropriate advice. "If your child has not been identified as a close contact, they do not require a test for COVID-19 unless they have symptoms.

"Please continue to be alert for any symptoms of COVID-19.

"If your child develops any of these symptoms, even if they are mild, you need to book a test for them by phoning 119 or through the online portal.

"Whilst focusing on limiting further transmission of this virus, our thoughts are also with the student and their family. Fortunately, the student is not experiencing any serious symptoms and is recovering well."