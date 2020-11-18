NEWPORT residents are being asked to donate unwanted electrical items – even if they don’t work.

The move is part of the UK-wide Recycle your Electricals campaign, set up by Material Focus and backed by Wastesavers.

Last year more than 783 tonnes of waste electrical items were collected in Newport alone, including mobile phones, laptops and large TVs. The campaign aims to significantly increase the amount that gets recycled.

Charity manager with Wastesavers – which runs the Tip Shop and Reuse Centre in Newport – Alun Harries said: “We really hope this campaign will spur residents to clear out unwanted electrical items from their homes.

"Remember, anything with a plug, cable or battery can be re-used or recycled.

"Take hi-fi speakers for example. We estimate that more than 5,000 households in Newport have been hoarding hi-fi speakers they no longer use for more than a decade.

"If you’re not going to use them donate them to the Reuse Centre or the Tip Shop.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Material Focus estimates the average house in Newport has at least 20 electrical items they no longer use, and offices are storing even more, from old landline phones to desktop computers.

Material Focus has also given Wastesavers funding to hire 1.5 full-time employees in testing and processing used electrical items.

“This is not just about keeping items out of landfill,” added Mr Harries.

“The collection and testing of old electricals also provides volunteering opportunities that can lead to paid jobs. More than 40 per cent of Wastesavers charity staff were volunteers with our organisation first.”

“The benefits for the environment are clear. Fewer materials going to landfill and a huge reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to making new items from raw materials.”

Newport residents are being asked to either use the blue recycling box for small electrical items that don’t work, or donate working (or broken) items to either the Reuse Centre in Lliswerry or the Newport Tip Shop.

Businesses are being asked to contact Wastesavers direct to discuss fully certified collections.