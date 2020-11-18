CORONAVIRUS cases are continuing to fall in Wales - but the number of deaths due to the virus remains very high.

Forty-one more deaths were confirmed today, including four in Gwent, and there were 640 new confirmed cases across the country, among them 143 in Gwent.

Rolling weekly case rates in four of the five Gwent council areas increased again today.

The four newly comfirmed deaths in Gwent bring to total here to 411, out of 2,284 across Wales, according to Public Health Wales.

The latter also puts the number of cases Wales-wide since the pandemic began, at 68,449, including 11,688 in Gwent.

The latest confirmed cases in Gwent are: Caerphilly, 42; Blaenau Gwent, 35; Newport, 25; Torfaen, 22; Monmouthshire, 19.

Once again, the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area, bore the brunt of the newly confirmed deaths, with 19. There were six in the Swansea Bay and Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales) UHB areas, and three each in the Cardiff & Vale and Hywel Dda (west Wales) UHB areas.

The rolling weekly case rate - to November 15 - across Wales 165 per 100,000 population, marginally down on yesterday.

Blaenau Gwent's rolling weekly case rate has fallen slightly, to 334.9 per 100,000, but remains the highest in Wales.

In Caerphilly, Newport, Torfaen and Monmouthshire, the rolling weekly case rates rose for the second day in a row. Caerphilly's is now 241.3 per 100,000, Newport 179.7, Torfaen 174.5, and Monmouthshire 144.8.

Merthyr Tydfil's case rate fell again, to 270.2 per 100,000, as did Rhondda Cynon Taf, to 254.9. Neath Port Talbot (263.1) now has the third highest case rate in Wales.

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Cardiff - 79

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 66

Swansea - 54

Neath Port Talbot - 48

Carmarthenshire - 44

Caerphilly - 42

Bridgend - 42

Blaenau Gwent - 35

Flintshire - 26

Newport - 25

Torfaen - 22

Merthyr Tydfil - 22

Vale of Glamorgan - 21

Monmouthshire - 19

Wrexham - 16

Conwy - 11

Ceredigion - nine

Denbighshire - seven

Gwynedd - five

Pembrokeshire - five

Powys - five

Anglesey - two

Unknown location - four

Resident outside Wales - 29

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.