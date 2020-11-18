A PLAN to increase the number of pupils at a Cwmbran special school by 50 could save nearly £3 million a year, a report says.

A report, which proposes a consultation on expansion plans for Crownbridge School in Croesyceiliog says it is “oversubscribed and the demand for places is expected to increase further”.

The expansion is expected to cost £6.9 million, of which 75 per cent will be funded by the Welsh Government, and 25 per cent by Torfaen County Borough Council.

If approved, the project is expected to be completed by December 2023.

A report said that the school has been oversubscribed for the last few years with some pupils being refused places.

When students can’t be catered for within the county, some are being sent out to a private provider, which can cost the authority £90,000 a year compared to an in-house cost of £32,000.

Crownbridge School was built with a capacity of 80, but the pressures of oversubscription has led to the repurposing of some specialist areas and meeting rooms to allow 95 pupils to be on the roll.

The council report says the extra 50 placements would save £2.9 million a year if all places were taken up.

The council is expected to contribute £1.7 million to the proposal with the Welsh Government funding the rest.

If approved by cabinet, a consultation will begin with relevant stakeholders in December for a period of six weeks.