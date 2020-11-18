A CHRISTMAS shop featuring a selection of stalls is launching in Newport tomorrow.

Green Top Events is bringing some festive fun to Friars Walk from November 19 to December 23, with their indoor shop based in the unit next to River Island.

Gareth Sullivan, from Newport, runs the events company and plans to also introduce an "outdoor presence" from November 30, with details to be confirmed.

Mr Sullivan said: “A lot of the stalls are bespoke, with lots of delicious local food and drink producers, hand-crafted products, and more.

“The markets we run are totally different to other shops. We’ve carried out risk assessments and implemented the rules.”

Where can I find the Christmas shop?

From November 19 until December 23 the Christmas shop will be based in the unit next to River Island in Friars Walk.

From November 30 they hope to have an outdoor presence, but the details are still being confirmed.

How many traders will there be?

There will be between 15 and 20 traders involved each week.

A few will be regulars, but there will also be different ones featured each week offering a selection of food, crafts, gifts and more.

Which stalls are involved?

The stalls will change each week, but these are the confirmed ones:

Tudor Brewery

Old Brennin Distillery Craft Gins

E Designs Jewellery

Sharon McKinley Designs Jewellery

That Smells Nice

Wood Shop Hand Carved Wooden Gifts

Poncho Poncho

Christine Cowan Designs

P&P Possibilities

Bill and Ben Crafts

Folk Soap

Good and Proper Brownies

The White Monk

Broomfield Christmas Gifts

Frameworks

Justin Brown [art]

Jesse Alexander [jewellery and gifts]

Home Crafted

Fforest Flowers

Heather Cliff Designs [face masks and hats]

Signore Twister [twisted potatoes]

Wigmore Cakes

Mr Sullivan adds: "There will be more traders attending, mainly from November 30 when we really get it into a Christmas market feel with the outdoor presence."

Is the Christmas shop covid secure?

Due to coronavirus, risk assessments have been carried out, with safety measures implemented.

This includes:

A one way system in the store

Signage throughout the shop

Sanitizer stations

Appropriately distanced stalls

Shoppers must wear face coverings unless exempt.

Who are Green Top Events?

Green Top events also runs markets in Chepstow, Cwmbran and Thornbury.

Sadly they’re unable to do a Cwmbran Christmas Market this year, due to construction work in Gwent Square, where they would have been based.

Mr Sullivan explained: “It’s a shame, but we hope to have an even bigger market next year.

“We want to expand the company and bring more events – like food festivals and gin festivals – to Newport to drive people back into the city centre.”

What are the shop's opening times?

Green Top Events’ Christmas shop will be open between 9.30am and 5pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Find the company on Facebook @greentopevents