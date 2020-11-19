AN AREA of Blaenau Gwent recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Gwent last week, according to data published by Public Health Wales (PHW).
Thirty-seven cases were recorded in Abertillery North and Cwmtillery the seven days from November 7 to November 14, at a rolling case rate of 411.
The figures focus on areas containing between 2,000 and 6,000 households – known as Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), and are based on rolling case rates for the past week, 21 days, and since the pandemic began.
Due to the delays in releasing the more specific data, then data always lags by a few days.
The rolling weekly case rate per 100,000 population is the yardstick to provide an idea of how quickly the virus is spreading or receding in an area.
The data below shows how many cases were recorded in these MSOAs from November 7 to November 14.
Blaenau Gwent
- Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: 37 new cases at a rolling rate of 411
- Tredegar and Georgetown: 35 new cases at a rolling rate of 419
- Sirhowy: 30 new cases at a rolling rate of 424
- Blaina and Nantyglo: 29 new cases at a rate of 305.6
- Rassau and Beaufort: 28 new cases at a rolling rate of 387.5
- Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: 26 new cases at a rolling rate of 306.5
- Brynmawr: 15 new cases at a rolling rate of 270.3
- Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: Nine cases at a rolling rate of 128.1
Newport
- Liswerry and Uskmouth: 29 new cases at a rolling rate of 250.7
- Victoria and Somerton: 25 new cases at a rolling rate of 210.9
- Lawrence Hill: 19 new cases at a rolling rate of 327.9
- Stow Hill: 18 new cases at a rolling rate of 274.4
- Duffryn and Maesglas: 17 new cases at a rolling rate of 207.6
- Shaftsbury and Crindai: 15 new cases at a rolling rate of 221.4
- Pye Corner and Graig: 15 new cases at a rolling rate of 237.6
- Beechwood: 14 new cases at a rolling rate of 229.8
- Malpas: 14 new cases at a rolling rate of 178.6
- St Julians and Barnardtown: 13 new cases at a rolling rate of 183.3
- Rogerstone: 12 new cases at a rolling rate of 130
- Marshfield: 11 new cases at a rolling rate of 131.5
- Pillgwenlly and Docks: 11 new cases at a rolling rate of 124.4
- Caerleon: 11 new cases at a rolling rate of 141.4
- Maendy: ten new cases at a rolling rate of 125.2
- Gaer: nine new cases at a rolling rate of 155.9
- Ridgeway and Glasllwch: eight new cases at a rolling rate of 125.8
- Bettws: seven new cases at a rolling rate of 87
- Langstone and Llanwern: seven new cases at a rolling rate of 79.1
- Ringland: six new cases at a rolling rate of 111.9
Torfaen
- West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: 29 new cases at a rolling rate of 431
- Cwmbran: 18 new cases at a rolling rate of 240
- Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: 15 new cases at a rolling rate of 196.3
- Croesyceilog: 14 new cases at a rolling rate of 192.6
- Trefethin and Penygarn: 13 new cases at a rolling rate of 170.4
- Hollybush and Henllys: 13 new cases at a rolling rate of 192.2
- Pontypool: 11 new cases at a rolling rate of 121
- Abersychan: nine new cases at a rolling rate of 121.6
- Llantarnam and Oakfield: nine new cases at a rolling rate of 120
- Griffithstown and Sebastopol: eight new cases at a rolling rate of 104.8
- Fairwater and Greenmeadow: eight new cases at a rolling rate of 123.6
- Blaenavon: five new cases at a rolling rate of 77.5
- New Inn: five new cases at a rolling rate of 84.6
Monmouthshire
- Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: 18 new cases at a rolling rate of 209.8
- Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: 16 new cases at a rolling rate of 218.7
- Monmouth and Wyesham: 15 new cases at a rolling rate of 133
- Chepstow North and Trellech: 13 new cases at a rolling rate of 134
- Caldicot South: 12 new cases at a rolling rate of 146.4
- Caldicot North and Caerwent: eight new cases at a rolling rate of 94.1
- Magor and Rogiet: five new cases at a rolling rate of 63.7
- Chepstow South: five new cases at a rolling rate of 58.1
- Abergavenny South and Crucorney: five new cases at a rolling rate of 59.9
Caerphilly
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: 33 new cases at a rolling rate of 371.6
- St Cattwg: 29 new cases at a rolling rate of 381.3
- Pengam and Cefn Fforest: 28 new cases at a rolling rate of 361.4
- Oakdale and Pentwyn: 25 new cases at a rolling rate of 257.7
- New Tredegar and Darran Valley: 24 new cases at a rolling rate of 327.8
- Aberbargoed and Gilfach: 24 new cases at a rolling rate of 395.3
- Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: 22 new cases at a rolling rate of 214
- Caerphilly West: 22 new cases at a rolling rate of 292.6
- Llanbradach and Penyrheol: 19 new cases at a rolling rate of 207.7
- Caerphilly East: 19 new cases at a rolling rate of 193
- Caerphilly South: 18 new cases at a rolling rate of 168.4
- Crosskeys North and Abercarn: 17 new cases at a rolling rate of 233.7
- Bargoed: 16 new cases at a rolling rate of 259.1
- Pontllanfraith: 16 new cases at a rolling rate of 186
- Hengoed and Maesycwmer: 15 new cases at a rolling rate of 185.1
- Risca East: 15 new cases at a rolling rate of 238.8
- Newbridge: 14 new cases at a rolling rate of 209.3
- Aber Valley: 14 new cases at a rolling rate of 205.8
- Risca West: 13 new cases at a rolling rate of 250.7
- Bedwas and Trethomas: 12 new cases at a rolling rate of 175.6
- Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: 12 new cases at a rolling rate of 205.9
- North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: ten new cases at a rolling rate of 176.3
- Blackwood: nine new cases at a rolling rate of 122.4
- Machen: eight new cases at a rolling rate of 146.3