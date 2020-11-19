A GWENT charity is asking for donations of new or unused toys to help children in hospital and struggling families to be able to celebrate the Christmas period.
Risca Covid19 Volunteers came up with the idea as part of their way to improve Christmas for people, and have designed a robust and strict quarantine measure for all of the donations – as well as provided a cash donation option which will be used to purchase toys directly.
Here, organiser Tara Holloway explains all you need to know about the appeal and how you can donate.
