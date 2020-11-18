THE NEWPORT community group Caribbean Heritage Cymru are helping the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.
The group has received £10,000 in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund and will be using it to provide meals to those most in need, as well as a ‘Buddy Scheme’.
Chairwoman Marilyn Bryan-Jones said: “We are so pleased to be able to support our local Caribbean community, thanks to the help and support of the National Lottery Community Fund.
“The funds will go towards us providing food and ‘Buddy’ contact scheme to keep in touch with the elders in our community."
Their delivery services started on October 16 and are delivering to Newport and Cwmbran currently.
“We have been promised some more funding and help from Asda in Pill, Newport, South Wales Fire Service and Gwent Police,” said Treasurer Carl Basset.
“We are pulling it all together at the moment. The deliveries are going well, and the volunteer drivers have been fantastic to date”.
To find out more, head to their Facebook page ‘Caribbean Heritage Cymru’.