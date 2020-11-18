TREE felling works along a main road in Caerleon will run into December, Newport council has confirmed.

A stretch of Caerleon Road - between the St Julians Inn and New Road - has been closed since Monday, September 28 for emergency work to cut down trees affected with the disease Ash Dieback.

The council initially estimated the closure would be in place for 50 days, with contractors working on the project seven days a week. This would have seen the work completed on Tuesday, November 17.

However, due to high winds during storms in October, the project has been delayed.

"Work to complete the removal of trees affected by Ash Dieback on Caerleon Road will now run into early December," said a Newport City Council spokeswoman.

"This follows both the storms in late October, when high winds forced work on the site to temporarily stop, and evidence of species that are protected under European legislation.

"This means that extra checks are now being made in each area prior to felling to ensure species and habitats are not disturbed.

"The team are now on the last phase of the works, and weather permitting we are hoping that the work will be complete in early December."

The existing road closures and diversion routes will remain in place during this time, and the council will continue to provide temporary school transport for children in the Caerleon Road area.

The St Julian’s Inn remains open, and access to it is available from the Caerleon side of the road closure.

Residents living in the wider affected area will be sent a letter by the council containing further details within the next week.