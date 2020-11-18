A BOMB disposal squad was called out to Bassaleg on Wednesday afternoon after reports of a “suspected explosive device”.

Gwent Police were called to a property on Laurel Drive just before 12.30pm.

Residents within a 100-metre radius of the find were evacuated, and a police cordon was set up.

READ MORE:

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “We received a call at approximately 12.25pm this afternoon (November 18), reporting that a suspected explosive device had been found at an address on Laurel Drive in Bassaleg.

“The residents of the property and those living within a 100m cordon have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.”

Bassaleg School was including in the area closed off by police. Following the cordoning off of the roads in the area, the school’s head teacher Victoria Lambe said: “We have been alerted by the police that roads around Bassaleg School have been cordoned off until further notice.

“We are currently liaising with the police for the best exit route for our pupils (this will include where pupils are to be picked up).

“Please be patient and understanding and we will ensure all pupils remain safe in school until such time the police alert us to release all pupils from school.”

The bomb disposal team arriving at the scene in Bassaleg. Picture: Andy Rothwell

Laurel Drive, where the suspected unexploded bomb was located, was a part of an American army camp during the Second World War.

The main camp was on Forge Lane, but there was a section near Laurel Drive too.

The bomb disposal team on the way to the scene in Bassaleg. Picture: Andy Rothwell

Residents spotted the Royal Logistics Bomb Disposal Team arriving on the scene at around 3pm.

At 3.18pm, a Gwent Police spokesman said: “The A468 by the Tredegar Arms, Bassaleg, Newport has been reopened.”

Gwent Police have been contacted about the nature of the suspected explosive device.

Following the conclusion of the incident, a Bassaleg School statement read: “A huge thank you to the entire community for responding with such composure to today’s ‘live police incident’ in the village.

“Great teamwork from pupils, staff and parents. Thank you to [Gwent Police] for keeping us updated and safe throughout.”