A MAN who threw drugs and mobile phones over a prison wall at night later pretended to be his brother after he was arrested by police.

Connor Davies, 27, from Newport, hurled cannabis, steroids and spice as well as two phones into Bridgend’s Parc Prison, prosecutor Paul Hewitt said.

Staff at the jail could see the defendant on CCTV lobbing in the items and alerted the police who soon picked him up.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Davies posed as his brother Cory when he was questioned.

He then appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court posing as his sibling after he was charged and was later remanded into custody.

Davies kept up the ruse for four days before he finally confessed to prison staff that he was Connor and not Cory.

Mr Hewitt said: “On August 31, a CCTV operator at HMP Parc noticed a figure in the car park.

“He was followed and he was seen throwing items over the wall. The police were alerted and given a description.

“The defendant was stopped by an officer and he was arrested. He said he was Cory Davies. That’s his brother’s name.”

Mr Hewitt told the court how prison officers recovered two talcum powder bottles in the grounds of the jail.

He said: “Inside them were two mobile phones, cannabis, spice and steroids.”

Davies, of Livale Court, Bettws, admitted two counts of throwing an article into prison.

The defendant, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, also pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Davies has 13 previous convictions for 43 offences, including possession of cannabis with intent to supply, wounding and burglary.

Lowri Wynn Morgan, representing him, said her client was a drug addict who had been forced into throwing the items into the prison by a gang over an £80 debt.

She told the court: “He was told he had to do a job for them to clear a drug debt.

“The defendant was assaulted by blows to the head. He was kicked and punched before he was taken to Bridgend.”

The prosecution refuse to accept Davies’ mitigation he was acting under duress and a trial of issue will be held in front of a judge to decide the issue.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned the case until December 16 and the defendant was remanded in custody.