A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JAMES HANNON, 19, of High Street, Ynysddu, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £306 in compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing scratch cards and money belonging to the Spar in Pantside, Newbridge.

KAYA MCNULTY, 19, of Albany Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour on Cambrian Road on August 1 and assaulting a police officer.

She was ordered to pay £522 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHON JAMES, 31, of Fenner Brockway Close, Newport, was jailed for 15 weeks for driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for 55 months and ordered to pay £328 in costs and a surcharge.

LEE GODWIN, 40, of Hillside Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after he was found guilty of drink-driving.

He must pay £1,181 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL STEPHEN JONES, 27, of Market Square, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted being more than three times the drink-driving limit.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEA RIDLER, 47, of Hill Street, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after being found guilty in his absence of assault by beating.

DANIEL WHITTAKER, 36, of Frost Place, Blackwood, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink-driving.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a six-week curfew and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

Whittaker also pleaded guilty to public disorder and resisting a constable.

KAYLEIGH PRICE, 31, of Huntfield Road, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 22 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-driving limit.

She must pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOHN STUART GILES, 45, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.