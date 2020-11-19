A MAN who has spent four years battling cancer is preparing to host his third bake-off to raise money to help other people with the disease.

In 2016 Jamie Hart, from Newport, found his life completely changed when he had to have major surgery and was discovered to have myeloma – a form of bone marrow cancer which often effects several areas of the body including the spine, skull, pelvis and ribs.

Mr Hart, 53, said: I was a healthy, sporty fun-loving father and husband, but now I'm unable to play any sport and do any of the things that I used to do.

“The treatment is endless. Radiotherapy, several rounds of chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant and enough tablets for me to rattle.”

On Saturday, November 28, Mr Hart will host the third Great Malpas Bake Off, to raise funds for Myeloma UK Cancer Research.

He hopes, despite the challenges presented by coronavirus, that people will still get involved with the annual event.

To enter the Great Malpas Bake Off competition bake something special and arrange to drop it off at Malpas Cricket Club before or on the morning of Saturday, November 28.

Newport's own Great British Bake-Off contestant Jon Jenkins - who became a favourite in the 2018 series of the Channel 4 show for his endless array of colourful shirts, and equally sunny demeanour - has been a judge at previous events, but Mr Hart said it was unclear if he would be able to take part this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Alternatively, enjoy some cake and a cuppa in your home or coffee shop and send a selfie to the ‘Great Malpas Bake Off’ on Facebook – if you want you can donate to Myeloma UK via PayPal, using the e-mail address malpasbake@outlook.com

Organisers are also looking for companies, groups and individuals to donate prizes or donations for the raffle, with tickets available through the Great Malpas Bake Off Facebook page for £1 each. Mr Hart has asked anyone buying a raffle ticket through PayPal clarify it is for 'family and friends' so they are not charged extra fees.

Anyone who can donate a prize can get in touch with Mr Hart by e-mailing malpasbake@outlook.com

“It will be a different type of fundraiser this year, but with a little creativity there are still ways you can catch up over coffee and cake your way and raise money for Myeloma UK,” added Mr Hart - who is not taking part in the baking himself to make sure judging is fair.

“The baking must go on – you can go virtual with friends, gather together with your family in line with the latest government guidelines, or just make a donation similar to what you would usually spend on takeaway coffee and a cake.”

All money raised goes toward providing essential information as well as world-leading research programme which aims to find more effective treatments and a cure for myeloma.