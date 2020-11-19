On of Newport's most popular visitor attractions always looks great in pictures but our camera club member Connor Huggins has taken a selection of pictures from a different perspective. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,800 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Cobbles: The stable block at Tredegar House, Newport
Atmosphere: An eerie picture of a wall light
Wheel: A close up of some iron work at Tredegar House, Newport
View: One of the windows at Tredegar House, Newport
Industrial: A close up of some historic equipment
Walk: Wandering through the gates at Tredegar House