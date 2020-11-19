IT HAS been confirmed that an unexploded bomb was found in Newport yesterday afternoon.
Gwent Police were called to a property on Laurel Drive, in the Bassaleg area of the city, just before 12.30pm.
Residents within a 100-metre radius of the find were evacuated, and a police cordon was set up.
Gwent Police have confirmed that the operation was conducted as a result of the discovery of what turned out to be a Second World War artillery round.
The Royal Logistics Bomb Disposal Team arrived on the scene at around 3pm and recovered the round.
The cordon, which had been affecting traffic and public transport, was lifted at around 3.40pm.