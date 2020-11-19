THE closure of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre remains on the cards, according to Caerphilly council – but it could partially reopen next week.

Responding to a question put forward by Councillor Kevin Etheridge in a full council meeting, the relevant cabinet member Cllr Ross Whiting said the leisure centre would be “fully reopened as soon as it is safe to do so”.

The outdoor 3G pitch at the leisure centre reopened when the firebreak ended earlier this month.

Cllr Whiting said it is the council’s intention to partially reopen Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre from Monday, November 23, although this will depend on the coronavirus risk and Welsh Government guidance.

Cllr Whiting said the decision to permanently close the leisure facility “remains deferred as we consider new options for the future of the site”.

Speaking after the meeting Cllr Kevin Etheridge said: “Further options will be considered and there will be wider consultation before any decision on Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre which is to be welcomed.

“I just hope the public will be engaged effectively on these matters and listened to.”

The cabinet member also revealed that a court case on the council’s sport and active recreation strategy had had racked up £65,000 in legal fees.

The High Court case forced the county council to halt the closure of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre, which was included in the recreation strategy.

Campaigners lobbying against the closure of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre

Cllr Whiting said the Lord Chancellor had accepted liability for the council’s costs in the court of appeal case.

He said: “Whilst 100 per cent cost recovery is almost never achieved in practice, we do expect to recover a substantial proportion of this figure

“The amount of money it has cost the council to defend this case is regrettable.”