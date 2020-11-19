AN APPEAL has been launched to help find the owner of a number of military medals handed in to a Gwent police station.
The medals were handed into Risca Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.
And Gwent Police are appealing for information to help reunite the owner with their medals.
A statement read: "We are trying to locate the owner of these medals. They were handed into Risca police station this afternoon.
"We would love to return these."
Anyone with any information about who the medals belong to has been asked to email deke.williams@gwent.pnn.police.uk.
