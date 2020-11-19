THREE places in Gwent have been ranked as the safest places to drive in wet conditions.
The data released by Select Car Leasing has been revealed as part of Road Safety Week.
It shows that Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Newport are the safest places to drive in wet conditions, such as flooded roads. In Torfaen, there were 14 crashes per 100,000 people in 2018.
In Blaenau Gwent, this figure was 23 per 100,000 people, and in Newport it was 28.
Overall, the total number of accidents on wet or flooded roads in Wales in 2018 was 1,254 – 29 per 100,000 population.
MORE NEWS:
- Welsh transport investment will prioritise cycling, walking and public transport
- Plans would see site become a new hot-desk facility, cafe - and micro-brewery
- Grange opening means air ambulances can land at a Gwent hospital for the first time
The most dangerous place in the for driving on wet or flooded roads is also in Wales - Ceredigion.
Mark Tongue, director of Select Car Leasing, said: “The main advice for any motorist encountering wet roads is to slow down, avoid sudden braking and if the conditions become too bad, pull over and wait for them to improve.
“This is particularly pertinent on motorways, where many drivers appear to feel it is their right to maintain speeds of 70mph or even higher whatever the weather and therefore road conditions."