PLANS to build 32 new homes for over-55s as part of a major development in Newport have been lodged with the city council.

The 100 per cent affordable housing scheme forms part of plans to regenerate land at Cot Hill in Llanwern with a new neighbourhood of 1,100 homes.

Developer Redrow Homes has lodged a reserved matters application to develop the first part of the “village centre” as part of the scheme.

The proposals include 23 one-bedroom apartments and nine two-bedroom apartments for “later living”, along with parking, a recycling centre and a landscaped area.

Known as the Great Milton Garden Village, the development is intended to provide “much needed” affordable rented accommodation for over-55s.

As well as homes, the overall proposals include creating a village centre, sports pitches, primary school and allotments.

A “village green” will be located opposite the centre and include a play area under the plans.

A multi-use games area will be located within walking distance of all residents, with links to cycle and pedestrian links.

The site will be accessed off the Southern Distributor Road and then via a gateway road.

A bus service will also be within walking distance, with additional stops proposed, according to the plans.

Pedestrian and cycle routes are prioritised in the development, with a network of routes proposed.

A “high quality” development is promised, which will create “a pleasant, interesting and enjoyable place to live”, a design and access statement says.

The masterplan for the development, which has been approved by Newport City Council, is for up to 1,100 homes to be built.

The plans have long been in the pipeline after proposals were originally approved back in 2007, despite protests from the Llanwern Village Action group.

The latest reserved matters application will be considered by Newport City Council in the coming months.