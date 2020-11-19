TWO of the UK's biggest supermarket chains have hiked the prices for their online grocery deliveries as part of a major shake up.

Asda and Sainsbury's have revealed what the changes are for customers - and how much more those who shop online will have to pay.

The announcements from both retailers come months after rival chain Tesco axed its cheapest delivery slots.

What have Asda done?

According to Martin Lewis' MoneySavingExpert, shoppers at Asda will see prices increase across most of its standard delivery slots - and vulnerable shoppers will have to start paying for deliveries.

These are the changes for Asda shoppers:

  • Delivery slot prices: From Thursday, November 12, slots will now cost between £1 and £7.
  • Changes for vulnerable customers: From Sunday, November 1, shoppers who are vulnerable will now have to pay for delivery - with a standard surcharge on smaller orders under £40.
  • Recurring delivery slots axed between December 2020 and January 2021: Asda have also said they are axing its recurring delivery slots between December 19, 2020 and January 2, 2021 - meaning that regular customers will have to be quick in order to secure delivery slots throughout the busy Christmas period.

What have Sainsbury's done?

Again, according to MoneySavingExpert (MSE), Sainsbury's have shaken-up its online delivery prices, which started on Friday, November 13.

These are the changes for Sainsbury's customers:

  • Delivery slots for shopping totalling £40 or more: Some one-hour delivery slot charges will increase - however some others will be cheaper. The cost will depend on the day, time and size of the order. From November 13, most orders costing £40 or more will have a delivery slot charge of between £2 and £4.50.
  • Delivery slots for shopping totalling under £40: Sainsbury's say orders below £40 will continue to charge flat price of £7 for delivery.
  • What about delivery charges for shopping totalling £100 or more? Orders costing £100 or more that are booking for delivery between Monday and Thursday after 2pm will continue to be delivered for free.
  • Four-hour 'saver slots': Online shoppers will be able to book a four-hour slot for £1 - but there's a catch. However, customers will only find out the exact hour of delivery on the day. 

Sainsbury's supermarkets in Gwent:

  • Albany Street, Newport
  • Newbridge Rd Industrial Estate, Blackwood
  • Llewellyn Road, Cwmbran

Sainsbury's Local stores in Gwent:

  • John Frost Square, Newport
  • Mill Street, Caerleon

Asda stores in Gwent:

  • Blackwood: High Strret
  • Caerphilly: Pontygwindy Road
  • Caldicot: Woodstock Way
  • Cwmbran: Lleweyln
  • Nantyglo: Lakeside Retail Park
  • Newport: Lower Dock Street
  • Newport: Newport Retail Park, Syptty (Asda Living store)
  • Newport: Pencarn Way, Newport